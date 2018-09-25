Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger sign out

Eight years after launching Instagram, founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have resigned from the company and plan to leave the firm in the coming weeks. While they did not state a reason for stepping down, Kevin mentioned on his social media that they are taking some time off to ‘explore their curiosity and creativity again’ and ‘are ready for their next chapter’.

The sudden resignation comes amid reports of tension between Instagram and Facebook’s leadership regarding Instagram’s autonomy that had mounted this year (2018).

Systrom and Krieger founded the photo-sharing app in the year 2010 which now has over one billion users. The duo continued to run the company even after it was purchased by Facebook in 2012.

Commenting on the same, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a statement that Instagram reflected the founders’ ‘combined creative talents’.

"I've learned a lot working with them for the past six years and have really enjoyed it," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what they build next."

Systrom and Krieger’s exit comes after Jan Koum stepped down as CEO of WhatsApp. The messaging service was acquired by Facebook in the year 2014 for $19 billion.