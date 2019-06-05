In Com Staff June 05 2019, 7.57 pm June 05 2019, 7.57 pm

Since arriving in the UK Melania Trump's wardrobe has been a masterstroke in chic, understated dressing. And thanks to some clever styling tricks like her Gucci London landmark dress and her Burberry medal print blouse it's also won over the hosts.

Arriving at No 10 Downing Street today she even opted for an existing Celine coat from her wardrobe. First spotted in June of last year Melania re-styled the coat with a black belt and patent heels. There are lessons to be learned here. Her outfit oozed I'm happy to be here, I'm with Don, it's not all about me.

Which brings us nicely onto Ivanka and the eye-watering £14K she spent on outfits just for her first day. Seriously? These are not the actions of someone who's happy just to blend into the background. Oh, not Ivanka. For those of you who failed to notice her, this is what she wore. For a visit to the V&S museum, Ivanka wore her most restrained outfit of the visit, a £590 Les Revieries dress.

Later for a visit to Westminster Abbey she wore an outfit by Alessandra Rich, a favourite of Kate Middleton's. The ensemble consisted of a £855 skirt, £565 belt, and a £1,558.96 jacket. She also added a rather conspicuous looking hat by milliner Philip Treacy that cost £1,950. All very beautiful, all very expensive and all very LOOK AT ME.

For the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, she opted for a pale blue Carolina Herrera gown which featured a three-quarter sleeve, floral embellishments, and a billowy, pleated skirt. A snip at £9,232.96.