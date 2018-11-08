J.K. Rowling sues former PA for £24,000

BBC News, on Wednesday, reported that J. K. Rowling has sued her former personal assistant Amanda Donaldson. Reason: her ex-PA stole valuables from the novelist. Reportedly, as per the filed lawsuit, Rowling has claimed Donaldson used her credit card for splurging on cats, valuable Hogwarts merchandise, more than £1,500 worth of Starbucks business, Molton Brown cosmetics and cakes. Oh no!

Donaldson served as a PA for Rowling from February 2014 to April 2017, where Amanda was fired by the novelist due to her gross misconduct, reports BBC News. Well, Donaldson has denied the claims levied on her by Rowling and states that she owes £23,696.32 (or $31,143.72), the exact value of her alleged theft.

“I can confirm J.K. Rowling has taken legal action against her former personal assistant, Amanda Donaldson, following her dismissal for gross misconduct involving a substantial breach of trust,” a spokeswoman for Rowling told BBC News. “As the case is not yet concluded we are not able to comment further and there won’t be any comment from J.K. Rowling,” the source further added.

Lastly, seems like this is surely not at all a work of fiction, but looks like Rowling’s finances are in danger. The case for the same is due back in court later this year.

