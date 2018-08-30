Jennifer Lawrence’s nude photo hacker sentenced 8 Months in prison

Time for some flashback! A couple of years ago, nude pictures of Jennifer Lawrence and few other stars had leaked online. It was a hack attack by a man who managed to get his hands on these pictures and made it public. Well, as karma hits back, the hacker is now all set to go behind the bars.

According to TMZ, criminal George Garofano has been sentenced to 8 months of prison. In addition to his prison time, the judge also hit Garofano with 3 years’ supervised release once he is out of the jail.

Back in April, George who is 26-year-old had pled guilty and had also accepted the criminal offense of posing as a member of Apple's online security to access usernames and passwords. He is not the only one though who is involved in this massive celeb hacking scandal, which began in 2014 and resulted in quite a few private pictures of stars like Jennifer, Kate Upton, Ariana Grande, Kirsten Dunst and others making it online. The other hackers have already been sentenced, with terms ranging from 9-18 months in prison.

In 2014, when this scandal made headlines, Jennifer Lawrence spoke to E! News and said, "This is a flagrant violation of privacy."

Finally the justice has been served!