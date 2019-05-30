Kate Middleton 'sacrificed herself' to marry William claims Diana biographer

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 4.09 pm May 30 2019, 4.09 pm

Kate Middleton gave up her independence for conformity in order to be with Prince William, a royal biographer claims. Some of the Duchess of Cambridge 's friends thought she'd traded in 'adventure' for 'safety' when she committed to the royal family, Andrew Morton claims. The writer, who famously wrote the biography 'Diana: Her True Story,' said the one 'casualty' of the romantic reunion between Kate and William was 'Kate herself'. Mr Morton, in his 2011 book “William and Catherine”, spoke about how Kate had to “give up” her independence when she got back together with William following their brief split. He wrote, "There was, however, one casualty of this romantic reunion: Kate herself." Mr Morton claims some of her friends thought "she was giving up independence for conformity and adventure for safety," according to the Express.

During the 2007 split with William, Kate had been training to enter a women-only boat race. But she reportedly called it off at the last minute when they rekindled their relationship. Mr Morton, who has published biographies of royal figures and celebrities such as Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie, said, "When she pulled out of the dragon-boat race in August with just a week to go, their worst fears were confirmed."

Race organiser Emma Sayle him she had pleaded with Kate, "Remember, this is not just for charity, it is for yourself. Please don’t drop out. For the first time in your life, you are actually doing something for yourself." She added, "It was as if the last three months of relative independence had become another country."

Mr Morton claimed some of Kate's friends were actually relieved when the couple had a break. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have so far enjoyed eight years of marriage and welcomed three children together. They will be spending the half-term break with George, Charlotte, and Louis after choosing to keep their diaries open for the school holidays.