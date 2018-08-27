image
Monday, August 27th 2018
English
Kerala floods: Jackasses play spoilsports even as the jhakaas ones steal the show

news

Kerala floods: Jackasses play spoilsports even as the jhakaas ones steal the show

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   August 27 2018, 7.50 pm
back
BJP MPfake newsgovernmentHemant RajindiaKerala Floodsnatural calamitynewsReal life heroesSuresh Kochattil
nextMasaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena announce ‘trial separation’ of their marriage
ALSO READ

Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act

Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

If Loveratri doesn't work, Aayush Sharma to become a mantri?