Kerala floods: Jackasses play spoilsports even as the jhakaas ones steal the show

Devastated by what could be called the heaviest rainfall in nearly a century, Kerala is vanquishing the nature's wrath, slowly. Natch, these are the times the nation comes together to elevate its people from the crisis. The Kerala floods weren't an exception. Relief camps jumped in the rescue of victims, donations were raised, help was received, other Indian states took proactive measures and public figures pleaded the laymen to do their bit. And among all these were spoilsports, dampening the spirit. From a politician to a Hindutva ideologue, the list is interesting.

In God's own country, the protection of Western Ghats is an agenda long-discussed. Add to that, massive deforestation and overdone constructions. The Uttarakhand floods were a glaring example of how the mother nature could backlash. But hey, how about figuring out reasons that are 'in the trend'? For example, the beef on your plate?

#Jackass

Meet BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who thinks people who committed the grave sin of slaughtering cows are responsible for the flood. "In Kerala, people openly slaughter cows. What happened? Within a year, a situation like this arose. Whoever hurts the Hindu religious belief will face such consequences," he told reporters. A convenient choice of mingling a natural calamity with one's own political propaganda.

#Jhakaas

Now comes Sudha Murthy, a philanthropist, a teacher, an engineer and the first lady of Infosys. Murthy, rightly keeping any bit of prejudice aside, dove deep into the relief actions along with the Infosys Foundation Staff. A video of her packing relief material also went viral. We salute her spirit!

#Jackass

Suresh Kochattil, a member of BJP's social media team. You might have received a rather vague audio clip on your WhatsApp, claiming that only the riches were affected the flood. The audio expressed concerns about the credibility of the Chief Minister's relief fund and instead suggested you donate the money to an organisation called Seva Bharti, an RSS affiliate. At a time when the state is struggling to be back on its own feet, such acts are to be condemned. Thankfully, it was.

#Jhakaas

Shamsher Vayalil, a Malayali NRI billionaire, has pledged to donate Rs 50 crore for the relief fund. Abu Dhabi based Vayalil who owns VPS Healthcare, Vayalil, a doctor and an entrepreneur, plans to set a project to help victims get their household, health and education back on track. We are kind of done with Bharat Mata's children going overboard and figuring bizarre reasons behind natural disasters. Shamsheer, that way, is an NRI but his country isn't a godforsaken object for him.

#Jackass

In a viral video, an over-enthusiastic (and scam) soul dressed in an Indian Army combat uniform is seen criticising the Kerala Government for not letting the army take up the rescue mission. “I am addressing the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Why do you have so much animosity towards the Indian army? Is it because your minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan doesn’t want the army to come to your state," he is heard saying. The man must have been a braveheart to forge and pretend to be an army man because the video was fake. The Twitter handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, later posted a clarification.

#Jhakaas

Move over the fraud army man because the true hero is here. Major Hemant Raj was thrilled to be going home (Kochi, Kerala) on the occasion of Onam. His flight was booked. Only when he reached Delhi to board his flight did he learn that his village was drowning and his family members were sheltered at a relief camp. He set up a team of retired servicemen and local fishermen and rescued hundreds of stranded people apart from carrying and distributing tons of relief material. A soldier is never off duty, right?

Like every other time, people's spirit, united, will overcome the destruction and will dance into the realm of life. Our salute to the ones who lent unconditional support and a wink for the ones who had to eat their own words! :)