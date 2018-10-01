Kim Jong-un gifts man's best friend to South Korean president

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently gifted two Pungsan dogs to South Korean President Moon Jae-un after their recent joint summit in Pyongyang. According to the media, the pair of white dogs, named Songkang and Gomi, were gifted to Moon on Thursday, the latest sign of a dramatic thaw in relations between the Korean rivals.

The South Korean presidential Blue House said in a statement on Sunday that the two leaders, Moon and Kim, ‘held their third meeting this year in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in mid-September, when Kim proposed the idea of the canine presents.’

The two dogs were passed through the heavily fortified demilitarised zone (DMZ) and the truce village of Panmunjom into South Korea. Moon reportedly is also the owner of a Pungsan breed dog, Tori, who found shelter at the South Korean presidential compound in July last year (2017). Moon adopted the black mixed breed two months after he took office.

However, this is not the first time that a North Korean leader has gifted Pungsan dogs to a South Korean leader. Back in the year 2000, Kim’s father and late North Korean leader Kim Jong II gifted two Pungsan dogs to then-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung, during their first inter-Korean summit.