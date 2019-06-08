In Com Staff June 08 2019, 5.26 pm June 08 2019, 5.26 pm

Behind-the-scenes pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding have been snatched by hackers, it is claimed. Royal sources say official wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski was targeted by online thieves. Hundreds of his images from the couple's big day are said to have been stolen, with many emerging on Twitter and Instagram. Insiders told The Sun that a security compromise was investigated, although police were not called. A source told the newspaper: “There was an online security compromise at Alexi’s end. Pictures were hacked then leaked. There was an internal investigation but the police weren’t involved."

A representative for the photographer, 43, declined to comment, directing calls to Kensington Palace. Kensington Palace has not commented on the reported leak, which is said to have been contained. However, it is not clear if the source has been identified. Steps have reportedly been taken to prevent it from happening again. Mr Lubomirski said last year he was keen to get natural set up shots inside Windsor Castle. He added in an interview with the BBC, "I didn't want it to feel like a sports team photo or an army photo, regimented and linear." So he talked about how we could break it and get some rhythm and asymmetry into it and it all came down to very little tiny things - nothing crazy.