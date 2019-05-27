Meghan Markle and Harry planning first overseas trip with Archie THIS year

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 7.14 pm May 27 2019, 7.14 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning their first overseas trip with their newborn son. The royal couple is said to be visiting South Africa later. It is believed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take their newborn, Archie, on the trip with them, giving him a taste of the life of royal tours that await him. Prince Harry is expected to meet up with Meghan and their baby boy in South Africa, after finishing his trip in Italy.

They are then likely to travel to several different countries on the continent. The newspaper reported that the visit may be a dummy run for a much longer stay in Africa next year. One source told the paper's Saturday diary editor, "People have been informed that the Duke and Duchess will be coming. Early preparations have begun." Harry and Meghan previously went on a romantic getaway to Botswana in 2017.

He flew Meghan to Botswana after only two dates and took her camping for five nights in the wild, according to the Daily Mail. Her engagement ring reportedly had a diamond from Botswana at the centre of it. The Prince visited Africa many times as a youngster, often volunteering with charities. A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the Daily Mail, "Nothing has been confirmed about upcoming tours."