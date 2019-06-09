In Com Staff June 09 2019, 12.50 pm June 09 2019, 12.50 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a series of sweet pictures after the Duchess made her first appearance at an official royal event since giving birth to son Archie. The couple looked a picture of happiness as they waved to well-wishers while travelling in a carriage towards Buckingham Palace. Meghan opted for a bespoke navy blue dress with a high neckline and short white contrast sleeves, paired with a matching cape created by her wedding dress designer - Clare Waight Keller from Givenchy - for the annual Trooping the Colour event. The occasion marks the Queen's official birthday and sees a display of military pomp and pageantry, as well as a fly-past of RAF aircraft, from historic planes to modern jets.

Clearly thrilled with the day's celebrations, the official Instagram account for Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37 - Sussex Royal - shared a selection of pictures. They included a black and white photo of the couple in the carriage, followed by one of the Horse Guards Parade, The Queen, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat opposite Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. The account also shared the history behind the day and described how "over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare." However, some spotted a blunder in which the account had misspelled originated as originated.

Others also took amusement from the horse manure 'spoiling' one of the photos. But many of the couple's fans gushed about how delighted they were to see Meghan again. The former actress' close pal Lindsay Roth, who she met in college, was among the thousands of people to 'like' the photos. "Motherhood suits you," one said. Another wrote: "You all look absolutely amazing. Motherhood looks good on you and Kate. I hope little Archie's doing good." A third said, "Absolute amazing to see the happy couple, motherhood has made Megan even more beautiful."