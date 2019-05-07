Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby: Here’s when the little royal will meet the people

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 12.04 am May 07 2019, 12.04 am

The royal family successor, Prince Harry, and his better half Meghan Markle were expecting their first baby for quite some time. Monday, May 6, 2019, marked the day of honour and pride for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as the Duchess of Sussex finally gave birth to a healthy baby BOY. The moment the world witnessed this royal news, a statement from Royals' official channel read, "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thanks members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Not just this, an elated Prince Harry, during his interaction, with the media expressed his joy of finally being a father."Yes, I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and I have had a baby boy early this morning, a healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined, " he said. "How any woman does that, what they do, is beyond comprehension. We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support of everybody out there, it's been amazing so I just wanted to share this with everybody, " Prince Harry added. He also spoke about how they haven't decided on a name for the royal child and would make their first appearance as a family in two days' time.

Have a look at the video shared by Royal's official Instagram account below:

The baby prince is the seventh royal family successor in line for the throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to keep all the information on their royal baby’s birth under wraps. In the past, both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing to flaunt their newborns, Meghan and Harry have a different plan altogether. It was only recently that they announced to keep all plans surrounding the arrival of their baby a little private. Everything shall be disclosed only after they celebrate it within the family.

With this, it seems like we will have to wait a bit to get a glimpse of the royal baby. Meanwhile, congratulations to Meghan and Prince!