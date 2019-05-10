Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son gets his own Disney Winnie the Pooh animation as gift

In Com Staff May 10 2019, 6.21 pm May 10 2019, 6.21 pm

Disney has created a beautiful Winnie-the-Pooh short-animation in watercolour to celebrate the birth of the newly-named royal baby. The newborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, has got his very own short animation Disney style hand-drawn by Disney’s Senior Principal Artist, Kim Raymond. The heart-warming story is a gift from Disney to the proud new parents, depicting the world’s favourite bear Winnie the Pooh delivering a special present to their new son. The 25-second creation sees Pooh setting off from One Hundred Acre Wood and strolling down the Long Walk to Windsor Castle.

In the final frame, Archie’s recently announced name can be seen on his cot as Pooh sits beside The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Windsor home. Raymond drew three new pictures for Prince Louis' birth as well featuring mum an dad, Kate and Will, along with a classic balloon delivered by Winnie the Pooh. Winnie-the-Pooh is known to be close to the couple’s heart - the Duke of Sussex reportedly bought a rare first edition AA Milne book for his nephew Prince Louis’ christening, while the Duchess of Sussex once cited a Winnie the Pooh book as a favourite on her blog, The Tig.

The iconic bear’s visit to Windsor continues his relationship with the royal family. In 2016, Pooh met Queen Elizabeth II as they celebrated their 90 birthdays in the same year. Archie was born on Monday at 5:26 am and is the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The name means "genuine", "bold" and "brave" and is short for Archibald, but is now a name in its own right. Harry and Meghan's firstborn, who is seventh in line to the throne, made his world debut with his parents at Windsor Castle on May 8. Meghan said he had the "sweetest temperament" while Harry said he is their "little bundle of joy."