Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has a name and it’s straight out of a comic book

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 10.26 pm May 08 2019, 10.26 pm

It’s a blessed day for all the Royal Family fans! On Monday, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby boy in the world. Two days later, on May 8, the royal couple introduced the little royal and announced the official name of their baby boy. Taking to their official Instagram page, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they chose to name their newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The photo featured Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Harry’s grandmother and grandfather and Meghan’s mom as they gazed at Baby Archie with the utmost affection. In the caption, they wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Check out their post here:

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their 2-day-old son to the world. The newborn, wrapped in a delicate, cream-coloured blanket and wearing an adorable white knit cap, slept nicely in his father Harry’s arms. Meghan could be heard saying, "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's been the dream. It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.” Prince Harry, on the other side, was quoted saying, "I don't know who he gets that from. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

Here’s the first look of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby boy Archie:

On being quizzed that which parent the baby resembles more, Harry said, "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."