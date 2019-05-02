Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sweet birthday message to Princess Charlotte irked fans, here's why

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 5.39 pm May 02 2019, 5.39 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will become parents any day now as they await the arrival of their first royal baby. But in all the excitement they didn't forget that today is very special for their niece Princess Charlotte - her fourth birthday. We imagine the couple have sent Charlotte a lovely present (maybe some slime? Kate said yesterday that her daughter loves the stuff) but they also sent a sweet message on Instagram.

To celebrate the occasion the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared three new photos of their daughter, which were shared on the social media platform. Meghan and Harry were among the thousands of people who commented on the sweet snap, which was taken by Kate. They wrote: Happy birthday Charlotte! lots of love, H and M xo" with balloon and birthday cake emojis.

While most people loved the message, others were annoyed they didn't use the word 'princess'. One wrote: "Even on Kensington Royal (her parents insta) she is referred to as Princess Charlotte. Meghan is just being disrespectful like she was to Prince Louis." Another commented: "Even if they are related through Harry, she needs to call her Princess if other Royals call her that. This isn't because they're related, it's respect."

One woman wrote: "So why they call her princess? Because it's a sign of respect!! Even Queen's account calls her princess." Another simply added: "That's Princess Charlotte to you." But others couldn't believe the comments, pointing out that she's their niece and probably don't use title when chatting to her. One wrote: "Get a life and get down off your high horse." Another added: "No that's Princess Charlotte to YOU and ME. NOT to her Uncle and Aunt. Let that sink in. Meghan is Charlotte's aunt!"

But the majority of people simply didn't care about the smaller details and just loved the couple's message. The new photos of Charlotte were taken at Kensington Palace and the family’s Norfolk home of Anmer Hall last month. The princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, is pictured in a summer dress as she sits crossed legged on a patch of grass at the palace. Little Charlotte is wearing brother Prince George’s shoes he wore last June to the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park in Gloucester when they were both pictured running carefree across the fields.