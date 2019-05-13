  2. News
Meghan Markle has fully embraced life as a royal as this sweet gesture suggests

Buzz

Meghan Markle has fully embraced life as a royal as this sweet gesture suggests

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a new photo on Instagram and it contains a sign that she's adjusted to royal life.

back
Jessica MulroneyMeghan MarkleNayyirah WaheedPrince HarryqueenSussexRoyal

within