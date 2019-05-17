Meghan Markle 'holds all the cards' after giving Harry the 'family he always wanted'

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 11.39 pm May 17 2019, 11.39 pm

Meghan Markle is said to be 'in a more powerful position than ever' after giving Prince Harry the family he always wanted, a royal expert has claimed. Royal biographer Andrew Morton said the Duchess of Sussex has provided Harry with 'stability and structure', during an episode of the Yahoo web show Royal Box. The expert added that the prince has always had an affinity for children and was often photographed cradling babies when he was a youngster. Andrew said, “He’s gone from being a little boy who liked kids to being an adult who was desperate for a family. It has always been the way that Prince Harry has needed Meghan more than she’s needed Harry because she’s provided the stability and the structure.”

He added that Meghan's critics will likely warm to her when they realize just how much the Duke of Sussex relies on her. Royal historian Anna Whitelock, who also appeared on the Royal Box show, said the royal family must be aware of the influence she has on her husband. She said, “Meghan holds all the cards. I think Meghan now is in a more powerful position than she has ever been. She’s married to Harry and clearly dotes on her and adores her. She clearly has a great deal of influence over him. She’s now the media darling and now she has a baby.”

The Duke of Sussex recently said parenthood was 'amazing', following the birth of his and Meghan's son, Archie, who was born on May 6. The royal couple posed with their child at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle, last week.