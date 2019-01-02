Meghan Markle is the Queen's favourite and here's the proof

2018 was a very busy year for the Royal family as there was an addition in the family in the form of Meghan Markle. Post the wedding, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were busy with their international visits it was being reported that all is not well between Meghan and Kate Middleton. In the past few months, we've come across many reports stating that the two have had a fallout. Adding fuel to those speculations, it has come to light that Meghan Markle and not the future Queen Kate Middleton is Queen Elizabeth’s favourite.

In a recent video released by the palace showed the best moments of Queen Elizabeth in 2018 and Kate hardly made it to the video. Interestingly, the newest member of the family, Meghan Markle was featured thrice in the video. Although Kate did feature in the video in Meghan’s official wedding picture, she was nowhere to be seen in the rest of the video. The caption of the post read as "As we say goodbye to 2018, here's a look at some of the most memorable moments of the year from The Queen's engagements. Happy New Year!"

The video showcases Queen’s year has sparked speculations that Meghan is favored more by the Queen than Kate Middleton. In one of the pictures, Meghan and Queen Elizabeth can be seen sharing a candid moment with each other where Meghan is all smiles and is looking at the Queen. Reportedly, the Queen had gifted Meghan a spectacular pair of diamond and pearl earrings.