Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are pregnant and the gifts are pouring in

It was a fairy tale wedding for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May this year. After they exchanged vows, the two have been touring the world as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On Monday, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child due in Spring 2019.

After the announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made their first appearance at the Admiralty House in Sydney to start their first royal tour as a married couple in Australia. And during this tour, they received a gift for the baby.

Harry and Meghan have been give a kangaroo and its Joey. Our first baby gift! Exclaims Meghan. pic.twitter.com/Lxvc3QQYCh — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

Rebecca English, Royal Correspondent of Daily Mail London, posted a video of Markle and Prince Harry receiving some cute baby gifts in Australia. The couple looked quite excited to receive those cute gifts which includes a soft toy of Kangaroo and pair of cute shoes.

The speculations over Meghan’s pregnancy started when she sported a navy coat over her Givenchy dress at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. It was said that she was trying to hide her baby bump. And well, the speculations did turn true. We so happy!!!