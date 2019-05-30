Meghan Markle shuns royal pram tradition for 'yummy mummy' £1,200 buggy

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 4.07 pm May 30 2019, 4.07 pm

Meghan Markle has reportedly shunned royal pram tradition in favour of a 'yummy mummy' favourite £1,200 buggy. For generations, the Royals' choice of pram has been the Silver Cross - carrying everyone from the Queen as a baby, through to Kate and William's children. However, Meghan has reportedly chosen to use a £1,200 Bugaboo Fox to push little Archie around. The top-of-the-range pram was reportedly gifted to Meghan and Harry by a close friend while Meghan was still pregnant. A source revealed the Duchess, 37, has been using it to enjoy taking Archie on long walks around the Windsor estate. They said, "Meg is loving being a mum. She looks great and she’s enjoying these precious newborn weeks. The Bugaboo was a gift to Harry and Meghan, even before they'd had Archie, from a close friend."

The friend went on to describe how Meghan feels "lucky" and has "recovered well" after the birth of Archie and said breastfeeding is going well as she doesn't put pressure on herself. Meghan and Harry have reportedly decided not to employ any childcare help such as nannies or nurses, and simply had Meghan's mum Doria on hand to help. However, the source revealed how Doria stayed with the Duke and Duchess at their Frogmore Cottage home for around a month before returning to LA last week. Despite reports of Meghan enjoying peaceful walks with little Archie through the grounds of the Windsor estate, some royal fans have been wondering how he sleeps with 'constant noise' over the royal couple's home.

After the grounds around Frogmore Cottage were opened this week as part of the National Garden Scheme, some guests picked up on how often planes fly overhead. One royal fan said it was shocking how close the planes were getting to the cottage. Writing on Twitter, she said, "Couple of windows open and two shiny cars out front so someone's there... Mad how close you can get. Although how they're getting Archie to sleep under this flight path is beyond me. Absolute racket." An average of 14 flights passes within a mile of the house every thirty minutes due to Heathrow Airport being close by.

As a result, Harry and Meghan are said to have spent a staggering £50,000 on a soundproofing unit for their new home, so the noise from the planes is blocked out. Yet despite the noise and lack of royal sighting, visitors heaped praise on the "stunning" gardens. Juanisa McCoy said, "Went to Windsor for a charity event that was at Frogmore House and Gardens. Windsor is so beautiful and cute. I can see why Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry moved here."