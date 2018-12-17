Meghan Markle to have a hectic 2019, courtesy her royal duties

Ever since Meghan Markle got hitched to Prince Harry and became a royal, she has been in the news for various reasons. Right from not liking to be mum on rumours doing rounds on her tiff with sister-in-law Kate Middleton to even on her fashion stint, Markle is creating a lot of buzz. Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth is all set to hand over some royal duties to Meghan which she will begin working on in the month of February. Oh seems like more work is calling for Meghan.

The Daily Mail reports that the already 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth is seeking to be free from some royal duties and met Harry and Markle last week with an aim to discuss which patronages will be handed over to Megs. For the unaware, here patronage refers to a good deed and charity done by the royals. The report further states that Elizabeth has handed over patronages to other royal family members as well and so this one for Meghan comes as no surprise.

Reportedly as per Cosmopolitan, Megan's royal charity will be on the lines of her interest which is feminism and arts. Also, an announcement will be made in February. Looks like it is going to be a busy 2019 for Meghan.