Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle flashes family feud in public again, wants the Queen to intervene

It is a known fact that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has had her share of conflicts with father Thomas Markle. It seems like the man wants to call a truce. Thomas Markle, in an interview to Good Morning Britain, made an appeal to Queen Elizabeth to intervene and reconcile his sour relationship with daughter Meghan. His stint is, apparently, causing troubles for Meghan as she is in crisis talks with the palace staff. Apart from this, Thomas also makes sure to send text messages and letters to the Kensington Palace. This, reportedly, is irritating the Royals; the palace staff is 'enraged and exhausted'. They think that he has 'gone a step too far' by involving the Queen. In hopes of mending the relationship, Thomas stated that 'I would be grateful for anything she [the Queen] can do.

Thomas said, “I love my daughter very much and she has to know that. I would really appreciate if she would just call me, reach out to me somehow, send me a text, just say you're there and you're hearing me.” Thomas believes that since he can’t address his daughter directly, a public plea would throw some light on his appeal. However, that's not all.

In response to the questions regarding Meghan’s personality, he said, “She has always been a very controlling person and that is part of her nature - but she has never been rude. She has always been in charge.” This is certainly not helping the situation.

He further added, “I would appreciate anything she can do and I would think she would want to resolve family problems. All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and should be together, certainly around the holidays.” Thomas also believes that Meghan’s future child will act as a peacemaker between the two, “I think she will make a great mum and maybe things will soften a bit and we will get back in contact.”

The rift between the two started because Thomas Markle didn’t walk her daughter down the aisle. However, the man now seems to be optimistic about their settlement. We wonder if the Duchess will respond to this. Watch this space for more updates.