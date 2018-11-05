Meghan Markle's mother Doria gets invited to spend Christmas with the Royals

In what can be called the first of its kind of an invite, it seems that Queen Elizabeth has invited Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.

According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland will be the first person to have received the invite apart from the Royals to spend the holiday there. The invitation would break the royal standard guide which has been followed for ages now.

Doria has been invited to stay at Sandringham House (the Queen's estate) in Norfolk, England, for the duration of their holiday festivities. Even Kate Middleton's family has not been invited to the Norfolk estate.

This is not the first time when Doria Ragland was invited to the castle for a royal function, the 62-year-old was the only relative of Meghan's to attend her grand wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. While Kate's family have joined the Royals for mass on Christmas morning, they stayed at Anmer Hall.

The invitation is believed to be a mark of respect and also an acknowledgement that Markle has no other family in Britain. Before extending the unprecedented invitation, the Queen likely considered the fact that Meghan Markle is pregnant for the first time and away from her mother, whereas Kate has had access to her mother throughout her pregnancies.