Meghan Markle's sister Samantha begs her to let dad be part of royal baby's life

Meghan Markle's half-sister wants the Duchess of Sussex to let their estranged father play a part in the new royal baby's life. Samantha Markle said life is too short for them to continue their feud and encouraged her to reach out to their dad, Thomas. Meghan gave birth to her and Prince Harry's baby boy in the early hours of Monday morning - and Samantha has now described her joy at becoming an aunt. Thomas told the media that he was proud his grandson had been born into royalty, following the birth, although he was worried he would not be able to see the child.

Samantha, 54, told the Daily Mail, ''What I think is incredible is that it's a great moment historically and although the adults have a lot of water under the bridge, I would really like to see everyone reach out. We've extended the olive branch and now it is Meghan's turn." Meghan's baby will be Samantha's third nephew, alongside Thomas and Tyler, and she said she was delighted by the birth.

She added, "I spent a lot of time with them [Thomas and Tyler] when they were babies and I love them. Family is family." Samantha has not spoken to Meghan since 2008, while Thomas last heard from his daughter in August when she sent him an emotional letter urging him to stop attacking her husband and allegedly spreading lies in the press. Her half-sister said she wanted her dad to be part of the royal baby's life, according to The Sun.