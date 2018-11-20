Meghan Markle’s work ethic is shaking up the royal household

Being the only North American in a clan full of Brits looks like the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is shaking up the Royals. Apart from her unique accent and exposure to the showbiz, turns out that Meghan has another quality which makes her different from Prince Harry and his family, which is making the staff assigned to her a bit uncomfortable.

As per reports in The Mail which comes from a palace insider, Markle’s work ethic is not going down well the royal staff. Yep, you read that right! “She’s an early riser, up at 5 am rain or shine, and it is said palace staff has never experienced anything remotely like Meghan’s formidable work ethic, matched only by the incessant stream of ideas about how to shape her role,” the secretive source told The Mail on Sunday.

“Well-meaning as she is, her particular brand of ‘up and at ’em’ West Coast energy is an uncomfortable fit with the more formal ethos of some palace staff,” the source concludes.

With this, we feel that being an early riser and having a particular code of conduct is not wrong and the staff needs to get used to her ‘up and at’ em West Coast energy sooner or later. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from across the globe.