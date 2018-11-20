MeToo: Chetan Bhagat says he had asked his wife to leave him

Days after he was accused of sexual harassment amid the wave of #MeToo, author Chetan Bhagat made his first public appearance on Sunday, at the three-day-long Sahitya Aaj Tak in New Delhi. He also opened up on allegations brought against him, reports India Today. Bhagat claimed he asked his wife to leave him after controversies arose.

"Life would be easier for her, I told her. My wife said, are you mad? You and I are like Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati…My view about my wife changed that day,” he said.

But that also made him feel like an idiot, he says. "There I was doing chatting (with another woman). My view about my wife changed that day," he added, saying that his wife was stronger than him.

On the other hand, he has also denied the accusations of sexual misconduct. Out of the two women who took offence, one, he says, had chatted with him years ago and he apologised when she pointed out what she didn't like. However, he refuted the second woman's claims.

"I can't force myself on any woman. I am not like that. I am a human being. I can make mistakes. But I know the law... I am re-evaluating my life after this episode," the '3 Mistakes of My Life' author emphasised.