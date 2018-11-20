image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: Chetan Bhagat says he had asked his wife to leave him

Buzz

#MeToo: Chetan Bhagat says he had asked his wife to leave him

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 19 2018, 11.40 am
back
allegationsAnusha BhagatChetan BhagatcontroversyMeToonewsSexual Harassmentwife
ALSO READ

Ira Trivedi defends her ‘kiss you’ to Chetan Bhagat

Ira Trivedi slams Chetan Bhagat with a 'defamatory notice'

#MeToo: Mahesh Bhupathi promises to cut ties with accused