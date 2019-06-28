Ranjini Maitra June 28 2019, 2.37 pm June 28 2019, 2.37 pm

In 2018, actor Tanushree Dutta claimed to have faced sexual abuse from Nana Patekar during a film shoot, a decade ago. This marked the dawn of the #metoo movement in India and spread into all spheres eventually. From actors and filmmakers to businessmen, authors and journalists, a list of names came out as alleged predators. One of them was novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar. Writer-journalist Sandhya Menon, who also became a #metoo activist later, on Twitter, shared screenshots of her conversations with journalists who accused Nagarkar with inappropriate behaviour during interviews.

Most woman journalists probably know a hotel room assault This about Kiran Nagarkar pic.twitter.com/32lut5Zsd3 — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

I am sorry I wanted my name blanked out, @TheRestlessQuil. I don't anymore. I don't want to hide. Thanks for the courage. https://t.co/cgAxlwu70d — Poorva Joshi (@poorvajoshi93) October 5, 2018

Nearly eight months have passed after the accusations surfaced. While he says that the controversy has indeed affected him, Nagarkar's newest book is now out nonetheless. Titled The Arsonist : Poet, weaver, seer, blasphemer, it was published by Juggernaut books. The author was into the book for over a decade and even appeared as extracts in his 2006 novel ‘God’s Little Soldier’.

The move hasn't gone down well with many with MeToo India's official handle even tweeting against the development.

You can see the tweet here:

Why women don’t bother complaining against men with enormous social capital, who sexually harass them, in two tweets. Here are three women’s testimonies about the bodily discomfort they felt in the presence of Kiran Nagarkar: https://t.co/YZjiO9tr0O pic.twitter.com/KtInGt8rTC — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) June 28, 2019

In a conversation with Live Mint, the author was also asked whether the accusations of causing harassment to a woman had affected him. The question holds special pertinence, given that through his work, Nagarkar has repeatedly advocated in favour of consent and the right sexual expressions.

"It has. I am not going to say no. The fact that I moved from Penguin Random House is one of them. But for me everything is a learning experience. And if I moved into bitterness, then I can no longer work. By the grace of God, I have a totally clean conscience. And I am not trying to deny that it has affected me," he answered.

In October last year, an unverified Twitter account that claimed to belong to Nagarkar, posted a statement, responding to the accusations surfacing against him.