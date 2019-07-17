Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 12.13 am July 17 2019, 12.13 am

In a shocking turn of events, in the busy lanes of South Mumbai’s Dongri, a 100-year old building collapsed on Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the residents were the ones who came together to form a human chain and removed the debris with their bare hands to rescue those trapped underneath. Now, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, at least 10 people have died and nine were injured in the incident. More than 40 people were trapped under the debris, with rescue operations continuing till late in the night. Amid the same, social media is flooded with celebs offering their condolences on the same.

Right from Narendra Modi, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra to Ayushmann Khurrana, many celebs across genre took time out of their hectic schedule and tweeted their concerns and condolences to the families of the dead.

Have a look at what the celebs had to say below:

Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra Government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 16, 2019

My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.. I hope the people trapped under the debris are evacuated safely.. #MumbaiBuildingCollapse — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 16, 2019

Saddened to hear about #MumbaiBuildingCollapse in Dongri! My heart goes out to the victims and their families. ❤ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 16, 2019

Distressing to hear about the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse news.. My thoughts and prayers with the injured .. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 16, 2019

The collapse of a building in Dongri, Mumbai is very tragic. My condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are in full swing. State government, NDRF and local authorities are doing their best to assist people in need. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 16, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said around 15 families lived in the building. “Our focus right now is the people who are trapped, rescue operations are still on,” he said.