In a shocking turn of events, in the busy lanes of South Mumbai’s Dongri, a 100-year old building collapsed on Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the residents were the ones who came together to form a human chain and removed the debris with their bare hands to rescue those trapped underneath. Now, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, at least 10 people have died and nine were injured in the incident. More than 40 people were trapped under the debris, with rescue operations continuing till late in the night. Amid the same, social media is flooded with celebs offering their condolences on the same.
Right from Narendra Modi, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra to Ayushmann Khurrana, many celebs across genre took time out of their hectic schedule and tweeted their concerns and condolences to the families of the dead.
Have a look at what the celebs had to say below:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said around 15 families lived in the building. “Our focus right now is the people who are trapped, rescue operations are still on,” he said.
