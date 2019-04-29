  2. News
Mandela prison drawing goes under the hammer in US

Buzz

Nelson Mandela's prison drawing goes under the hammer in the US

'The Cell Door, Robben Island,' a sketch by Nelson Mandela will be offered at Bonhams Modern and Contemporary African Art sale.

back
AFPcape townGiles PeppiattNelson MandelaPumla Makaziwe MandelaRobben IslandThe Cell Door

within