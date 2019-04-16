Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to restore the iconic cathedral in Paris

Rushabh Dhruv April 16 2019, 12.10 pm April 16 2019, 12.10 pm

On Monday afternoon, a spire of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed post a fire breakout. The fire damaged the roof of the landmark structure in central Paris at a time when renovation work was being carried out. The cathedral, one of the most historic landmarks in Paris and one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, is at least partially destroyed, as per reports. Following this, French Billionaire François-Henri Pinault has pledged over 100 million euros ($113 million) towards the reconstruction of the Notre Dame cathedral with the aim to restore it.

Husband to Salma Hayek, the 57-year-old businessman, François-Henri Pinault happens to hold a notable position as chairman and CEO of Kering, the French-based luxury group behind Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, and other world-reputed brands. In an official statement given to AFP, François-Henri Pinault said the money used in "the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre-Dame" would be paid by the Pinault family's investment firm Artemis. "My father and I have decided to release as of now from the funds of Artemis a sum of 100 million euros to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame," François-Henri Pinault wrote in a statement as reported by Le Figaro. A great gesture from a multi-billionaire leading to the well-being of the people.

My heart breaks so badly right now. The Spire of Notre Dame falls. What an extraordinary piece of history this was! A painful loss for not only for France but the entire world! 😢 #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/jMls9Eakfp — P A B O WITH LUV🤘🏻 (@aegyoeobta) April 15, 2019

Talking about the incident, the world was in a state of shock after the news broke. Many live images of red flames and thick smoke from the roof in the centre of Paris surfaced on the web. As per the news agency, AFP, the Paris fire service was not sure about halting the spread of the fire consuming the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral. A senior fire official at the scene told journalists, "It's not certain we'll be able to halt the spread toward the northern bell tower. If that collapses, you can imagine the extent of the damage."

“We will rebuild Notre Dame because it is what the French expect,” French president Emmanuel Macron said.

