Nitin Sandesara and other bank fraud cash can fund Mumbai’s Metro and more

He was known to be the king of good times. Vijay Mallya took his own extravagant lifestyle a bit too seriously, splurged more than he could afford and then fled to Britain in 2016 to avoid arrests for bank fraud. 17 Indian banks are still trying to recover their 9,000 crore from the man. But he isn’t the only one. Business baron Nirav Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi too are wanted by the Indian judiciary for showing similar defiance. And the list just got longer with Sterling Biotech's director Nitin Sandesara being accused in a 5000 crore fraud case.

Now, that's a humongous amount of money. One might remember that (in)famous speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the storm of demonetisation hit. In case you can't recollect, allow us to refresh your memory.

Sigh... That mentioned Rs 15 lakh never made it to our bank account. But let's stop dreaming about such a far-fetched dream. What would happen if the money, allegedly stolen, was recovered?

We can't count down enough number of projects in India that could be funded. But there’s no harm in trying.

You may be well aware that the traffic in Mumbai is a bit messed up right now. The Line 3 of Mumbai Metro, a major underground extension that's in development for a year now, has wreaked havoc on us. The estimated cost of the project stands at Rs 23,136 crore. Who pays for that? The Government. What does that mean? It's the taxpayer's money. All that recovered money could fund this project and then some.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated India's 100th airport in Sikkim and it is projected that in the next two decades, there would be 100 more airports in India, especially in places that have no access to airway right now. The Pakyong airport in Sikkim has reportedly cost a little over 80 crore rupees. By that account, we'd probably have money for 10 new airports!

India's first luxury cruise service is also about to begin. The Government has allocated 1000 crore to build a cruise terminal in the Mumbai port arena. The first cruise would sail between Mumbai to Goa and could prove to be a turning point for the state's tourism. And yes, we are thinking about that money again!

Anyone else feeling poor right now?