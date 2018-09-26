Aadhaar: Memes deliver the ultimate verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared that the government’s Aadhaar program is constitutionally valid. The court added that Aadhaar means unique and it should remain that way. The verdict stated that Aadhaar is mandatory to link PAN cards, but not required to open bank accounts, get mobile phone connections, school admission or welfare schemes.

No mobile company can demand "Aadhaar card": Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/IRAm5pOUee — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018

In the big decision, the SC also ordered the government to make it certain that illegal migrants do not get an Aadhaar card issued in order to get benefits of social welfare schemes. The judgment also states that private companies cannot ask for Aadhaar. The Aadhaar act also had a provision to allow sharing of data on grounds of national security - that provision has now been scrapped.

Aadhaar card is mandatory for PAN linking: Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/cBiKwJbdjX — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018

Many have challenged Aadhaar on grounds of privacy concerns with some even making it a joke out of it. Given that over half the country has already linked their Aadhaar numbers to all essential services, citizens have pretty much resorted to their fate as far as Aadhaar is concerned. With much hullabaloo surrounding Aadhaar, citizens resorted to memes to vent their frustrations. We’ve compiled some of the best ones that went viral after the verdict was delivered.

Aadhar Card not mandatory for opening Bank Account. PAN Card mandatory for Bank Account. PAN-Aadhar Mandatory for filing Tax returns. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/lGxX6VgfiE — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 26, 2018

Aadhar Verdict:



Scalar Sum: Aadhar is not mandatory for Bank Account. Aadhar must be linked with Pan. Pan is mandatory for Bank Account.



Vector Sum: Aadhar is mandatory for Bank Account — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) September 26, 2018

Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for opening Bank Account. But PAN Card is mandatory for Bank Account. And PAN-Aadhar are Mandatory for filing Tax returns. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/SIpkh9hNZg — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 26, 2018

Pancard mandatory but Aadhaar is not mandatory for bank acc but Aadhaar-pan link is mandatory. #AadhaarVerdict



so in layman's terms, pic.twitter.com/oHoFTa3ggf — Neeki (@imNeeki) September 26, 2018

Me when #SupremeCourt says #Aadhaar not mandatory for bank account, but PAN is mandatory for bank account & #Aadhar is mandatory for PAN.#AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/uRcdp6f74k — Virat's B.E.E 🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) September 26, 2018

Q. What's common between the Aadhar card, PAN card and Driving license?



A. An ugly face on it. — 🚨 (@pranavsapra) September 26, 2018

Quick summary of Aadhaar Verdict -

When dealing with Government, use Aadhaar card.

When dealing with anyone else, use AnAadhaar card.#AadhaarVerdict #SupremeCourt — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 26, 2018

The Supreme Court is now saying that it's not compulsory to link your Aadhaar to Bank Account and Sim Card. It's too late. 90% of Indians and Bangladeshis have already done that. #AadhaarVerdict — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 26, 2018

Now that this is how life is going to be, the least we can do is smile and move on. And that’s exactly what the internet is helping us with.