Aadhaar: Memes deliver the ultimate verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared that the government’s Aadhaar program is constitutionally valid. The court added that Aadhaar means unique and it should remain that way. The verdict stated that Aadhaar is mandatory to link PAN cards, but not required to open bank accounts, get mobile phone connections, school admission or welfare schemes.
In the big decision, the SC also ordered the government to make it certain that illegal migrants do not get an Aadhaar card issued in order to get benefits of social welfare schemes. The judgment also states that private companies cannot ask for Aadhaar. The Aadhaar act also had a provision to allow sharing of data on grounds of national security - that provision has now been scrapped.
Many have challenged Aadhaar on grounds of privacy concerns with some even making it a joke out of it. Given that over half the country has already linked their Aadhaar numbers to all essential services, citizens have pretty much resorted to their fate as far as Aadhaar is concerned. With much hullabaloo surrounding Aadhaar, citizens resorted to memes to vent their frustrations. We’ve compiled some of the best ones that went viral after the verdict was delivered.
Now that this is how life is going to be, the least we can do is smile and move on. And that’s exactly what the internet is helping us with.