Akshay Venkatesh wins Nobel Prize for math, here are some other Indians who hold the honour

It’s time to feel proud as Indian-origin, Akshay Venkatesh, has won BIG for the country. One of the renowned mathematicians, he is among the four winners of reputed Fields medal, called as Nobel Prize (in math). New Delhi-born Venkatesh, 36, who is currently teaching at Stanford University, has won the Fields Medal for his profound contributions to an exceptionally broad range of subjects in mathematics. Kudos to the man!

And so on this note, let’s take a look at some of the other Indians who hold this honour.

C V Raman

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman or C V Raman won the Noble Prize for Physics in 1930 for his discovery which is known as the Raman Effect.

Mother Teresa

Born in the Republic of Macdonia, Mother Teresa shifted to India at the age of 19. Her humanitarian work led her to come up with the Missionaries of Charity. The messiah of poor won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Amartya Sen

In 1998, Amartya Sen was bestowed with the Noble Prize in Economic Sciences. Sen studied economics and went onto teach the subject in many reputed institutions in both, the UK and the US.

Kailash Satyarthi

Kailash from Madhya Pradesh dedicated towards the betterment of the society and became a children rights and educational activist. Later for his noteworthy work, he shared his Noble Peace Prize with Malala Yousafzal of Pakistan in 2014.

We SALUTE them all!