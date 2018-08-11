home/ news/ other-news
Americans get a 9-11 like scare on 8-11 as commercial airliner is hijacked

First published: August 11, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Updated: August 11, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

A suicidal airline mechanic stole an empty Alaska Airlines plane and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport Friday night, before forcefully crashing near small Kreton Island in Pierce County. The 29-year-old mechanic stole the Horizon Air Q400 turboprop and the crash occurred because the person was performing stunts in the air or maybe he was lacked the skills to fly an airplane, as reported by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

#ÚltimaHora: Empleado de aerolínea secuestró avión en #Washington, #EstadosUnidos. #Videos muestran el #avión que fue tripulado sin autorización y que se habría estrellado según muestran las imágenes tras haber sido tomado del Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. En la aeronave no viajaba ningún pasajero. El avión es un Q400 y pertenece a Alaska Airlines. La grabación muestra cómo está siendo perseguido por un F-15, un jet militar. #Seattle #Secuestro #Aviones #Robo #Tacoma #Aeropuerto #Airport #AlaskaAirlines #Plane #Planes

A post shared by Alejandro Condis (@alejandrocondis) on

The Q400 turboprop airplane is specifically designed for shorter-distance flights and can seat only 76 passengers. Sheriff Paul Pastor further confirmed that the incident was not a terrorist act. Rather it was a joyride gone terribly wrong.

The US Coast Guard then sent a 45-foot (14-meter) vessel to the crash scene after witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the air.

Same footage as my last post BUT with the audio of #trafficcontrol talking with the suicidal employee. Great Job to traffic control for talking him into not hurting anyone on the ground. There were NO PASSENGERS on the plane. Just the suicidal employee. #seatac #seattle #alaskaairlines #q400

A post shared by The Donald 45 (@thedonald45) on

As per VOX, Aviation journalist Jon Ostrower was able to capture the final radio call made between the pilot, who called himself “Rich,” and air traffic controllers on the ground.

Whether the person who stole the plane survived the crash or not, is yet to be known. This incident surely raises questions over airport security and how an unqualified worker (who do not even have the required piloting skills) was given an entry and access to the plane. Also, till now it is very much unclear how the man was able to take off unhindered.

