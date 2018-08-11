Americans get a 9-11 like scare on 8-11 as commercial airliner is hijacked

A suicidal airline mechanic stole an empty Alaska Airlines plane and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport Friday night, before forcefully crashing near small Kreton Island in Pierce County. The 29-year-old mechanic stole the Horizon Air Q400 turboprop and the crash occurred because the person was performing stunts in the air or maybe he was lacked the skills to fly an airplane, as reported by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The Q400 turboprop airplane is specifically designed for shorter-distance flights and can seat only 76 passengers. Sheriff Paul Pastor further confirmed that the incident was not a terrorist act. Rather it was a joyride gone terribly wrong.

We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

The US Coast Guard then sent a 45-foot (14-meter) vessel to the crash scene after witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the air.

As per VOX, Aviation journalist Jon Ostrower was able to capture the final radio call made between the pilot, who called himself “Rich,” and air traffic controllers on the ground.

I had my recorder running next to the open frequency. This was recorded at around 8:47 PM PDT. https://t.co/nfABBnRVIE — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) August 11, 2018

Whether the person who stole the plane survived the crash or not, is yet to be known. This incident surely raises questions over airport security and how an unqualified worker (who do not even have the required piloting skills) was given an entry and access to the plane. Also, till now it is very much unclear how the man was able to take off unhindered.