An evening in Paris cost Saudi princess $1.3 million worth jewelry

An unnamed Saudi princess was robbed of jewels worth $1.3 million from her suit at the Ritz hotel in Paris, as informed by a police source. She reported that the theft happened on Friday afternoon and there was no sign of any forced entry into the room. She informed the prosecutors that the belongings were not left in the room’s safe.

This isn’t the first heist from the lavish five-star hotel which is located on Paris’ Place Vendome. Back in the month of January, some axe-bearing thieves smashed the windows of shops in the Paris Ritz, taking away jewelery worth several million dollars. However, the stolen stuff, some of which were dropped by the thieves, were eventually recovered, with police managing to catch hold of three thieves.

Arm thefts are not uncommon in the area, where dozens of luxury jewelry stores align the streets. In December 2017, a man replaced two diamonds and two rings worth 5.5 million with fakes ones.

In October 2016, reality show star Kim Kardashian West experienced the most horrifying incident one could imagine. A gang of armed men, who burst into her Paris apartment, tied her up and locked her in the bathroom, stealing $9.5 million worth of jewelry.