image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
An evening in Paris cost Saudi princess $1.3 million worth jewelry

Other-news

An evening in Paris cost Saudi princess $1.3 million worth jewelry

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 12 2018, 3.49 pm
back
Kim Kardashian WestnewsOtherSaudi princessTheftworld
nextShweta Bachchan-Nanda next debut will have you booked on a hook
ALSO READ

Kim Kardashian in a legal scoop, sued for ripping off a logo for her fragrance lineup

Kim Kardashian smitten by Indian accessories during magazine shoot

Kim Kardashian welcomes a baby girl!