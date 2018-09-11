Anthony Bourdain: The Chef's legacy lives on at the Emmy Awards

The culinary world was in for a rude shock when Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef whose show Parts Unknown was a delicious mix of cultures and cuisines, committed suicide, back in the month of June. And just like that, all of a sudden, the five-year relation, full of delicacies and diversity, ended. Many mourned the end of this person who was a storyteller gifted with a larger-than-life persona. Sad as it may be, but now, even Bourdain is added to the list of celebs who have received awards posthumously.

Sunday witnessed the second night of Creative Arts Emmy Awards, wherein Bourdain's series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown won six awards, including two individual ones for Bourdain himself; one as the executive producer, and the other for outstanding writing for a non-fiction program. The other three awards included those for sound editing, sound mixing, and picture editing. Too sad that he could not be there to witness the moment of his phenomenal success.

Lydia Tenaglia, the executive producer of the program, received the award on Bourdain's behalf. While giving the acceptance speech, she revealed how Bourdain had been nominated multiple times but didn't win it. It's ironical how

he eventually won it after his death.

Out of the eight final episodes left of Parts Unknown, the first one will be premiered on 23rd September by CNN.