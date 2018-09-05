Believe it or not, Google was almost sold for $1 million in 1999!

4th September 1998 marked the day when Google was brought into existence by founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Twenty years hence, even they must be stumped at how integral a part Google has become, of the life of everyone who has access to the internet. However, did you know that one year into its existence, and Google was all set to be sold, all at a meagre valuation of $1 million? The story has been told and retold innumerable times, but never fails to amaze and inspire.

It so happened that founders Page and Brin were ready to sell their brainchild for $1 million to Excite, however, the CEO of latter, George Bell was not interested. Vinod Khosla, the founder of Khosla Ventures, even convinced Bell to purchase Google for $7,50,000, but the man did not budge and the deal didn't materialise.

Well, one can't fathom if there have been any regrets, but considering Google's value in the market currently stands at $858 billion, one can fairly assume that sometimes, you need to give revolution a chance. As fate would have it, Excite itself was acquired by Ask Jeeves, in the year 2004.

Excite is not the only venture to have let go of the golden goose that Google turned out to be. Another legendary story that is popular is that of Yahoo refusing to invest in Google which Larry and Segey wanted to sell for $1 million. Google's founders wanted to use the money to resume their studies. However, this was not the only chance Yahoo let go of. In the year 2002, Google again came with a bid of $5 billion, and Yahoo's then CEO Terry Semel was not willing to shell out the same. Well, we all know what happened to Yahoo eventually.