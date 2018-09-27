Commander Abhilash Tomy thanks Indian Navy, recounts horror tale

Commander Abhilash Tomy, the Navy commander who was recently rescued from the high seas thanked his saviours, who included sailors from various countries working in tandem. Tomy said that he survived the stormy seas thanks to his training at the navy and his skills as a sailor. He also recounted the part of the ocean where his yacht got damaged happened to be very rough.
Reports mentioned that Tomy will be most likely taken to Mauritius when the naval ship INS Satpura arrives to pick him up on September 27. A defence official told the Quint that the INS Satpura is expected to reach Ile Amsterdam, which is a French territory where the crew would meet Tomy.
Tomy was rescued by a French fisheries vessel after he was adrift 3,500 kilometers from western Australia and crippled with a serious back injury. He was competing at the Golden Globe race, which tasks sailors to sail the globe using minimal equipment.
Officials from India and Australia confirmed that a French fisheries patrol vessel which was involved in the joint rescue effort had found Tomy ‘in a stable condition’. The race organisers said that two Poseidon P8 aircraft from India and Australia kept a close watch on the stranded sailor.