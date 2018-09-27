Commander Abhilash Tomy thanks Indian Navy, recounts horror tale

Commander Abhilash Tomy, the Navy commander who was recently rescued from the high seas thanked his saviours, who included sailors from various countries working in tandem. Tomy said that he survived the stormy seas thanks to his training at the navy and his skills as a sailor. He also recounted the part of the ocean where his yacht got damaged happened to be very rough.

The sea was unbelievably rough. Me & my boat Thuriya were pitched against the nature's might. I survived because of my sailing skills, the soldier bit in me and my Naval training cut-in for that fight - Cdr Abhilash Tomy. Very thankful to #IndianNavy & all who rescued me pic.twitter.com/vNhZN2fJjj — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 26, 2018

Reports mentioned that Tomy will be most likely taken to Mauritius when the naval ship INS Satpura arrives to pick him up on September 27. A defence official told the Quint that the INS Satpura is expected to reach Ile Amsterdam, which is a French territory where the crew would meet Tomy.

HMAS Ballarat is on its way assist an injured solo yachtsman, approximately 1800 nautical miles off the WA coast. The sailor, an officer in the Indian Navy is understood to have suffered a serious back injury when his ten metre vessel, “Thuriya” was de-masted in extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/e5zgO6F7bj — RoyalAustralianNavy (@Australian_Navy) September 23, 2018

Tomy was rescued by a French fisheries vessel after he was adrift 3,500 kilometers from western Australia and crippled with a serious back injury. He was competing at the Golden Globe race, which tasks sailors to sail the globe using minimal equipment.

The Australian Defence Force is continuing to assist the international search and rescue operation for two yachtsmen following significant damage to their vessels, approximately 1800 nautical miles off the West Australian coast.



Media release: https://t.co/X81H8ynNVP pic.twitter.com/kjeV6NrRXZ — Defence Australia (@DeptDefence) September 26, 2018

This is what Golden Globe Race posted

"REPORT JUST IN..from JRCC ...they have him...BRAVO!! OSIRIS AND ALL INVOLVED!

They have Tomy Onboard and he is conscious and talking...FANTASTIC NEWS..WELL DONE ALL INVOLVED INCREDIBLE NEWS!!!! :) #ggr2018"@indiannavy thank you https://t.co/OCxMGYaad3 — Indian Defence (@IndianDefenceRA) September 24, 2018

Officials from India and Australia confirmed that a French fisheries patrol vessel which was involved in the joint rescue effort had found Tomy ‘in a stable condition’. The race organisers said that two Poseidon P8 aircraft from India and Australia kept a close watch on the stranded sailor.