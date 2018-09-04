Dabba gul: Nizam’s gold tiffin, teacup stolen from the museum in Hyderabad

On Monday morning, security guards at Nizam's museum in Hyderabad spotted that a number of valuables belonging to the Nizam era were missing. Officials assume that the theft took place on Sunday night as the burglars made their way inside through a broken ventilator on the first floor.

"The ventilator on the first floor was broken open and the burglars gained entry using a rope. They made away with a gold tiffin box, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon," PTI quoted the police officials say.

On spotting the theft, the museum staff informed the police and a complaint was lodged with Mir Chowk police station.

The stolen items belonged to the seventh Nizam. The museum also boasts of showcasing precious gifts received by Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, the last Nizam of the Princely state of Hyderabad and Berar who ruled between 1911 and 1948. A number of Nizam's cars including 1030 Rolls Royce and a 150-year-old manually run lift are also part of their collection. The Nizam family opened the museum for the general public in 2000. Over the years, it has become one of Hyderabad's most popular tourist destinations.

Hyderabad's commissioner of police Anjani Kumar, accompanied by other police officials, visited the museum. The police are examining CCTV footages.