David Headley’s lawyer claims that he is neither in Chicago nor in hospital

The prime accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack David Coleman Headley once again surfaced to the headlines, thanks to the reports claiming an attack on him pulled by his inmates at a detention centre in Chicago, US. He was said to be recuperating at a hospital from the injuries suffered. However, his lawyer John Theis has a different story to tell. He has claimed that Headley is neither in Chicago nor in the hospital.

While talking to PTI, John said, "Although I cannot disclose his location, he is neither in Chicago nor in a hospital.”

The reports stated that on July 8 Headley was beaten up by two inmates at a Chicago prison and then was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in the city. It was said that Headley suffered serious injuries. But, John said, "I am in regular communication with Headley. There is no basis for the report in the Indian press.”

Then where is David Headley? When PTI had contacted the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to ask about the prison incident, they had replied "We are not able to locate information about this individual.”

David Coleman Headley has been sentenced to 35 years in jail by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack that took place in Mumbai, killing more than 160 people. He had recced various cities including Mumbai before the 26/11 attacks took place. He was arrested in 2009.