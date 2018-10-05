Dawood's aide's nephew pulls off a giant robbery, arrested

A 32-year-old gangster has been arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 4.5 crore on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Salman, who is the nephew of late gangster Khalil Ahmed, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim. According to the police officials, Salman was also caught of possessing a high-end 7.65 mm pistol with four live rounds and Rs 1.3 crore in cash.

As per the reports, the robbery took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday while Karan Patel, a resident of Gujarat, along with Gajendra Rathore (cashier) were on their way from Chandni Chowk to Ahmedabad in a car with the money. Their car was intercepted by three other cars and a dozen assailants reportedly came out of cars and threatened them with a rifle and bundled them up in one of their cars.

Ajit Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that ‘during interrogation, Salman disclosed that he got the information of a party from Gujarat who would be carrying a huge amount of cash from Chandni Chowk. The gang followed the victims. They intercepted their car in Dharuhera area at around 8.30 pm. They dumped the victims near Rajasthan border and abandoned their car in Rewari, Haryana,’ as reported by News18.

He further added that Salman, being the gang-leader, got the major part of Rs 2.5 crore and the rest of the amount was divided among the remaining accused persons.

An MA from Delhi University, Salman, formed a gang in 2013 to loot vans carrying cash of businessmen from Delhi to other states, the officer added.