Donald Trump on sexual allegations: Women got paid to make up stories

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump took a rare press conference after a third woman placed allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. He angrily shot back at the reporters who asked him questions around why he doesn’t’ seem to believe that the three women who accused Judge Kananaugh of sexual misconduct.

When a reporter asked the US President about the sexual misconduct allegations several women have made against him, he replied, “I’ve been accused, I’ve been accused. I believe it was four women, you can check with Sean Hannity, you can check with Fox, because they covered it very strongly. I was accused by four or five women who got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me. We caught them and the mainstream media refused to put it on television. They refused to even write about it. There were four women, and maybe more.”

He added, “I think the number’s four or five, but one had a mortgage paid off her house, maybe $52,000 dollars.” He reminded the country saying, “I’m a very famous person. People want fame. They want money... It’s happened to me many times. I’ve had many false charges.”This could well be the first time the president has had so many words to say about the allegations against him. With 2 years still left to his presidency, it surely isn’t the last we’ve heard of this.