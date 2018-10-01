image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Dr Venkataswamy's 100th birth anniversary: Google pays tribute with a doodle

Other-news

Dr Venkataswamy's 100th birth anniversary: Google pays tribute with a doodle

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 01 2018, 9.36 am
back
Aravind Eye HospitaldoodlegoogleGovinda VenkataswamynewsOtherPadmashree award
nextPakistani senior official steals Kuwaiti delegate’s wallet, video goes viral
ALSO READ

Happy International Women's Day! Google goes Doodle with #HerStoryOurStory

Shraddha Kapoor reveals her doodle talent on the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Google doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Winter Olympic twist