Dr Venkataswamy's 100th birth anniversary: Google pays tribute with a doodle

Google is known for its regular dose of doodles. Today (October 1) happens to be the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Govinda Venkataswamy, a visionary Indian ophthalmologist and the search giant paid a tribute to the legend with another doodle. Dr Venkataswamy, who was known as Dr V to his colleagues and patients, dedicated his life to eliminating needless blindness.

Born on October 1, 1918, he was permanently crippled with rheumatoid arthritis at an early age. However, despite his own severe health issues, he learnt how to perform surgery to remove cataracts, the leading cause of blindness. He was the founder and the chairman of the Aravind Eye Hospital, which started as "an 11-bed facility and has grown into a network of clinics providing life-changing care to citizens of a nation struggling with high rates of blindness."

Some of his more remarkable work includes, setting up eye camps in rural areas, training programmes for ophthalmic assistants and also setting up a rehab center for blind people. He was honored with the prestigious Padmashree award in the year 1973 by the Government of India.

Having performed over 100,000 successful eye surgeries throughout his life, he believed, “Intelligence and capability are not enough. There must also be the joy of doing something beautiful.”

He passed away on July 7, 2006 at the age of 87.