Dudes on a Ducati: Sadhguru and Baba Ramdev vroom on a scrambler

Sadhguru and Baba Ramdev are among the most popular faces in the world of spirituality. For the most part, their followers are looking to them for life lessons and spiritual nuggets, which is why nobody would have ever imagined that there would come a day when we’d see the two babas on a scrambler! But here we are – watching Sadhguru give Baba Ramdev a lift. The two spiritual gurus vroomed around on a Ducati Desert Sled superbike with Sadhguru giving Ramdev a tour of his yoga center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

With Ramdev’s narration of the experience, it seems like this was his first time. He animatedly describes his experience as a pillion rider as he held on to Sadhguru for dear life. He may have also slipped in a slight doe of self-promotion there when he said, “One who holds the guru tight cannot be shaken by anybody in the world!”

Ramdev held on tight to Sadhguru, but hold on! Where are their helmets? Neither of them had helmets on or any other protective gear. Isn’t that illegal?

While this may have been the first time Ramdev sat on a sports bike, the same cannot be said for Sadhguru. The man is an avid biker. Reports say he is an ardent biker and has been perusing his passion since his college days. Recently too, Sadhguru used this very Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled for his Rally for Rivers campaign in Mumbai.

He clearly is a guru who rides in style.