Elon Musk faces lawsuit over 'pedo' slur

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been sued by British cave diver Vernon Unsworth for calling the later a ‘pedo guy’ and a ‘child rapist’. A lawsuit was filed by Unsworth against Musk on Monday, who is seeking $75,000 in compensation and injunction to stop Musk from ‘making further publication of the False and Defamatory Accusations’, as per the documents published in court.

The filing also says that Unsworth is seeking ‘punitive damages’ along with the compensation, ‘to punish him for his wrongdoing and deter him from repeating such heinous conduct’.

Commenting on the issue, Unsworth’s lawyer L. Lin Wood said in a statement, "Elon Musk falsely accused Vern Unsworth of being guilty of heinous crimes. Musk's influence and wealth cannot convert his lies into truth or protect him from accountability for his wrongdoing in a court of law."

Unsworth was part of the team of international cave divers who rose to fame after they rescued 12 Thai teenagers who were trapped for 2 weeks in a flooded cave.

The row between Musk and Unsworth started when the later criticised Musk’s move to aid in the rescue incident by calling it a ‘PR stunt’.

“Mr Unsworth filed the suit in California. A separate suit will follow in London,” the filing says.