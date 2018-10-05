Former India's Most Wanted host Suhaib Ilyasi acquitted of wife's murder

Former TV anchor Suhaib Ilyasi was punished with lifetime imprisonment by a trial court in 2017 on the charges of killing his wife. Suhaib was accused of stabbing his wife to death in the year 2000 while he argued that she committed suicide. The years-long case finally ended on Friday as Delhi High Court acquitted him of all charges.

The big relief has come to Suhaib after 17 years of trial as the appeal to challenge his conviction was allowed due to the lack of evidence against him regarding the crime.

Anju’s sudden death back then was treated as a suicide until her mother came up with the accusation against Suhaib. She was found death in her Delhi apartment in 2000 and reportedly had multiple injuries. Suhaib was jailed after his in-laws registered a case of dowry against him and alleged that he used to torture Anju for dowry.

Suhaib rose to fame with the popular reality show India’s Most Wanted, which aired from 1998 to 2000. The show was conceptualized by him along with his wife. He, who hails from Delhi, had met Anju during his college days. The two eventually fell in love, but had to elope and get married in London in 1993 under the Special Marriage Act.