Love will have to wait! Bombay High Court rejects Abu Salem's parole request to get married

The Bombay high court rejected gangster Abu Salem’s plea for a parole of 45 days, so he can get married to his Thane-based girlfriend. The 1993 blasts convict wants to tie the knot with Kausar Bahar, a resident of Mumbra. Salem is currently lodged in Taloja jail and has challenged the court orders which rejected his pleas for parole.

According to Times of India, the gangster alleged that the Konkan divisional commissioner and other authorities rejected his pleas for parole without “applying their mind”. His plea was rejected in April as authorities cited security concerns. The convict then said his marriage is scheduled for May 5, but his high court petition did not mention any date.

Previously, Salem had claimed to have married the same woman over the phone in 2014, reports Time of India. At that time, he was being taken to Lucknow in a train for a court hearing. Kausar had even filed an application to the court where she threatened to commit suicide if she was not allowed to get married to Salem. She added that the reports of her nikah with the gangster defamed her.

Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005, and the application said that he cannot be jailed for more than 25 years. The gangster has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He has also been sentenced to a seven-year imprisonment for his involvement in an extortion case in 2002.