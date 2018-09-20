Ganpati 2018: Cleanliness crusader Afroz Shah is getting his hands dirty, again

Every year Ganpati idols come home and sit with pride in largely decorated pandals. While the festival and occasion is all things beautiful, the nazaara is starkly different during visarjan. Beaches and water bodies of the city are filled with debris of idols and it’s not exactly a pleasant sight to see. While a majority of us sit back and lament, some are actually doing something about it. These real-life heroes are on the beach, in the early hours of the morning to get their hands dirty so citizens can enjoy a clean beach.

One such hero is lawyer-activist Afroz Shah, who year-after-year conducts a clean-up mission with his team. The founder of the Versova Residents’ Volunteers Association is spending sleepless nights doing what’s important. The man, with his handful of helpers, are up till the wee hours of the morning cleaning up the beach after the day’s visarjan, only to ensure it’s clean for immersion the next day.

Week 153. #MyCleanIndia #cleanseas Last night , 35,000 citizens at the beach celebrating Ganesh Visarjan. We - Citizens and BMC - worked all night for 9 hours. At 3 .00 am , we leave the beach -as it was - before the arrival of Citizens. Hard work to protect ourselves pic.twitter.com/84Hony7aln — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) September 20, 2018

We see images of him carrying pieces of garlands and ganesh idols from the sea. This is the fourth year in a row that Afroz is carrying out these clean-up efforts and he has his plan in place until the last day of the festival.

These are the real heroes who need to be spoken of and written about. Time and again.