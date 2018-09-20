Gator raid: Texas mayor hunts to avenge miniature horse

An unbelievable story of Judy Cochran, mayor of Texas and also a great-grandmother, is currently floating all over the internet. According to the reports, the 73-year-old lady killed a 12-foot, 580-pound alligator in ‘one shot’ on her ranch, which was responsible for the disappearance of her miniature horse three years ago. As per reports, the massive alligator was baited and hooked before it was shot.

The gator was found in the same pond where Cochran killed another giant gator back in the year 2009. Reports further add that the previous gator was even bigger, upto 800-pounds. Speaking about what she plans to do with the dead gator next, Cochran told ABC 13 that it is currently at the local taxidermist where its head and tail will be mounted.

“The hide is being made into boots and its meat will be eaten,” she said. She also hopes to display its ‘humongous’ head in her office.

"I said, 'Don't mess with Nana,'" Judy said. "My grandchildren call me Nana," said the ‘gator-hunter’ on how she feels after her one-shot kill.

Cochran had been reportedly tracking the massive gator for quite some time. She became the mayor of Texas in the month of May and earlier in September she became a great-grandmother.