General Bipin Rawat believes the army can do a Neeraj Chopra

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that the Indian Army will “be like Neeraj Chopra” only if Pakistan stops terrorism. Rawat was referring to the moment when Asian Games gold medalist Neeraj shook hands with his Pakistani counterpart. Rawat was speaking at an event on September 5, to felicitate the medalists who are from the Army.

The general also went on to add that the situation in Kashmir has seen an improvement in 2017, compared to what it was in 2016. He added that things had further improved in 2018. When asked if there was any display of ‘sportmanship’ on the border, Rawat told the media: “They should make the first move, they should stop terrorism. If they stop terrorism, we will also be like Neeraj Chopra.”

Men's javelin bronze medalist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, right, congratulates gold medalist India's Neeraj Chopra on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The image of Neeraj shaking hands with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem (bronze) had gone viral and many, including India’s tennis pro Sania Mirza, commended the gesture. Speaking more about the security situation in Kashmir and the news of youngsters in the region becoming radicalized, he assured that the army was rounding up the culprits or even killing them. “I see in many places that the mothers have urged their sons to come back and if this action continues, I am confident that we will be able to solve the problem of terrorism. And slowly the youngsters that have become radicalised, will come home,” he was quoted as saying by the media.