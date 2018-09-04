Google trivia: Here's how the search giant got its name

If we ask a particularly tricky question, whom do you turn to in this day and age? Google, for sure. The search engine has become the go-to source of knowledge for everyone who has access to the internet. And one doesn't even have to worry about the errors in spelling while putting in the keywords. Google detects what you intend to search for and gives an auto-corrected spelling. However, what if we tell you that Google in itself is a result of an erroneous spelling? Yes, hard to believe but true.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of the search engine, had been hunting for a nerdy name for their brainchild, long before it came into existence. According to David Koller from Stanford, a certain Sean Anderson, also from Stanford was the one who actually came up with the name Google. He came up with the name Googolplex which was countered with a shorter version Googol by Larry. Anderson then tried to check if the domain name was available, but instead of typing Googol, typed Google.com, as a typo. And that's how the name of the most famous search engine came into existence.

Quite interesting, isn't it? However, this is not the only story behind the name. Google was originally intended to be named BackRub, in the year 1996. However, in 1997, Larry Page realised that the name wasn't good enough. Thank god for that.

So the next time Google gives you an autocorrect, remember what a wrong spelling brought about for the search engine itself.