image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Google trivia: Here's how the search giant got its name

Other-news

Google trivia: Here's how the search giant got its name

Kadambari SrivastavaKadambari Srivastava   September 04 2018, 4.51 pm
back
BackRubFun FactgoogleGoogolLarry PagenameSearch EngineSergey Brinworld
nextWho was Oskar Schlemmer, the German artist who spiced up ballet?
ALSO READ

Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

Google Doodle pays a tribute celebrated Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai

Amarinder Singh seeks help from Google, Facebook fight Punjab’s drug menace